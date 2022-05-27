Concord announces Memorial Day closures and services schedule

CONCORD – City of Concord government offices will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule

No collection services will be provided on Monday, May 30. Garbage, recycling and bulky waste customers will have a one-day delay in collection for those services. Customers on the Friday route will have collection on Saturday, June 4.

Yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Crews will begin with the Monday route area and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, June 3.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

Parks and Recreation

On Monday, May 30, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed.

All city parks and greenways will be open.