CONCORD – The City of Concord government offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Collection

There will be no collection services on Monday, May 29. Garbage and recycling customers will have a one-day delay. Customers on the Friday route will have their collection on Saturday, June 3.

Yard and bulky waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Crews will begin with the Monday route area and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard and bulky waste collected by Friday, June 2.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Monday, May 29. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Parks and Recreation

On Monday, May 29, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. Lake Fisher will also be closed.

All city parks and greenways will be open.