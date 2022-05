CONCORD – On Monday, May 9, a portion of Carolina Lily Lane near Concord Mills Mall will be closed to through traffic while City of Concord Wastewater crews install a new service line.

Carolina Lily Lane will be closed between Quay Road and Concord Mills Mall from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should use caution and follow signed detours. Please refer to the attached map for closure details.