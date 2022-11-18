Concord announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

CONCORD – The city of Concord government offices will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky Waste, Yard Waste, and Loose-Leaf Schedule

All bulky waste items must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling customers will have a one-day delay, with Thursday’s items collected on Friday, and Friday’s items collected on Saturday.

There will be no scheduled yard waste or loose-leaf collection next week, Nov. 21-25. However, the city is continuing to finish the loose-leaf collection for Friday’s route and anticipates completion by Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Customers can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the free CARTology app to verify their schedule and receive important collection alerts. Customers can also lookup and track their loose-leaf collection by visiting concordnc.gov/looseleaves.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will close and buses will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day. Regular service will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.

Parks and Recreation

The Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Multi-Purpose Recreation Centers will close on Thursday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The recreation centers will follow holiday hours and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

All parks and greenways will remain open.