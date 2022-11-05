Concord announces Veterans Day closures and events

CONCORD – The City of Concord will kick off Veterans Day celebrations Saturday, Nov. 5, with the annual Veterans Salute 5K and 10K races in Downtown Concord. There will be road closures in effect to accommodate the races and family activities along McCachern Boulevard. The city is also excited to partner with Cabarrus County and the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County to honor local veterans with a celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club. More information about these events and upcoming city closures and service changes for the Veterans Day holiday are below.

Holiday Schedule for City Services

City of Concord government offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Garbage and recycling will operate on a regular schedule.

Yard waste and bulky waste: All customers should place yard waste and bulky waste items at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. City crews will work through each day’s route and will collect all bulky waste and yard waste by the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 10.

Loose leaf collection for the Monday and Tuesday routes will begin Monday, Nov. 7 and be completed by Thursday, Nov. 10.

City of Concord Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours Friday, Nov. 11 and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. All parks and greenways are open on Veterans Day.

Rider Transit will operate on a regular schedule on Veterans Day.

Veterans Salute 5K/10K Race

Join us in Downtown Concord this Saturday, Nov. 5, for our annual Veterans Salute 5K and 10K runs to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. Children’s activities begin at 7:30 a.m. along McCachern Boulevard. There is a free one-mile family fun run at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9 a.m. and the 10K race at 9:10 a.m. There will also be a donut truck and veteran special guests.

Online registration for the 5K and 10K races is available through Saturday with additional opportunities to register in-person at the event. Anyone interested in participating can learn more at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Concord/VeteranSalute5K.

Road closures to accommodate the Veterans Salute 5K/10K will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. During the event, McCachern Boulevard Southeast between Cabarrus Avenue East and Corban Avenue Southeast will be closed to through traffic. Businesses along McCachern Boulevard, including the U.S. Post Office, will remain accessible via Means Avenue Southeast. Motorists will be allowed to make a right turn only from Means Avenue onto McCachern Boulevard.

Veterans Day Celebration

The City of Concord is excited to partner with Cabarrus County and the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County to honor local veterans with a special celebration Friday, Nov. 11. This annual tradition is returning to an in-person event this year and will begin at 11 a.m. and is being held at the Boys and Girls Club located at 247 Spring Street Northwest in Concord. More information about the event will be posted on the city and county websites and social media channels.