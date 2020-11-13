Concord approved Northwest Park annexation

CONCORD – The Concord City Council approved the annexation of three parcels during Thursday’s meeting – two for a city park and one to connect communities.
The City of Concord purchased a 28.6-acre parcel of land on Cox Mill Road February 19, 2020 to create the city’s Northwest Park.
The city council voted unanimously during the Nov. 12 meeting to annex into the city limits the Cox Mill Road and an unaddressed property in preparation for the municipal park.
The city council approved a contract with Woolpert, North Carolina, PLLC in July for the park’s master plan. Since then, there have been two community surveys that collected feedback from residents.
During its Thursday meeting, the city council also approved the voluntary annexation of a 0.214 acre parcel of land near Poplar Tent Road in order to establish a public street.
Support Local Journalism
Skybrook, LLC plans to build 52 townhomes on a parcel of land north of the annexed property. An established community Fullerton Place – also owned by Skybrook – is to the south of the annexed property. The City of Concord had requested the connection.
In order to connect the current and future communities, Skybrook plans to build a connecting road. The connection will start at Ambercrest Court NW in Fullerton Place. Skybrook will fund the road’s construction but will adhere to the city’s road specifications and requirements.
There is currently an abandoned home near the edge of the annexed property but the property owners plan to tear it down.
Skybrook project
“The public street connector will provide interconnectivity of public streets through this section and will guarantee connectivity, should the property owners decide not to develop in the future,” Skybrook Project Scott More said. “Fire and emergency service – and as of this afternoon transportation staff – have also conveyed that the continuation of a public street through existing public street stubs is the best practice and has also assured us that the road will not only meet city specifications but also provide the best access for emergency vehicles. The NCDOT has strongly recommended interconnectivity throughout sites.”
The annexation passed 6-1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.