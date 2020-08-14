Concord approves CARES funds for community mortgage aid

The Concord City Council approved the appropriation of coronavirus relief funds to aid in community mortgage needs during Thursday’s August council meeting.
The City Council approved allocating $149,818.08 from the Community Development Block Grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to Prosperity Unlimited to aid members of the community struggling with mortgages due to COVID-19.
National, state and local resources have identified mortgages as a growing issue during the pandemic. There are growing concerns about the potential loss of housing for Concord residents who face eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19-related job loss.
During the council’s work session Tuesday, Aug. 11, Councilwoman Jennifer Parsley said that city staffers and council members wanted to ensure that CARES Act funds were used to help those in the community who are struggling.
“We hear a lot about the mortgage industry,” she said. “It’s growing. It’s hot right now with interest rates. But what you don’t hear a lot about are the individuals that are furloughed and those types of things.”
Councilman Andy Langford echoed Parsley’s statements during the council meeting, saying the city needed to address pressing needs.
“This is a significant move to help members of our community who need help with their mortgages. These are trying times, and I am thankful to staff and council making this decision,” he said “We really are trying to help our citizens most in need.”
In April, the city was made aware that the CARES Act allocated supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding for grants to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus and its affects. Concord was awarded $400,339 of those funds to respond to the crisis. Since then, the council has allocated $250,520.92 of those funds to community agencies to assist with the immediate needs of Concord residents.
Prosperity Unlimited will provide mortgage assistance to residents who have suffered a job loss due to the pandemic. The nonprofit will provide mortgage assistance, help develop a crisis management budget, educate residents about possible options to prevent foreclosure and assist with mitigation options if needed.
During the meeting, the council also approved a spending plan for the rest of the city's Coronavirus Relief Funds. The city was given $1,252,112.42 in two rounds of disbursements from Cabarrus County as part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the federal CARES Act. The remaining funds, $1,252,112.42 received from Cabarrus County as part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the federal CARES Act. City staff put a plan together for how the remaining funds, $1,145,979.33, would be allocated.
