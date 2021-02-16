Concord approves racial-equity-focused committee

CONCORD — After months of work, the Concord City Council has approved a committee focused on racial equity at its meeting last week.

The petition to establish the Concord United Committee was first put on the council’s agenda in January. But at the council’s work session prior to its meeting, the council decided to postpone the vote to February.

Despite the postponement, more than 40 people spoke in favor of the committee at the Jan. 14 meeting. Several community leaders, including Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County Executive Director Valerie Melton, stated that, while the city has made enormous progress over the past decades, there were still racial equity issues.

Citizens urge council to approve racial equity committee, keep focus CONCORD — More than 40 people spoke at Thursday's Concord City Council meeting in favor of t…

The council said it wanted to postpone the vote to give the city manager and city attorney time to fully review the petition to establish the committee. At the council’s planning session, members discussed the committee again, giving further input on the petition. That input was added to the petition approved by the council Feb. 11.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Andy Langford came up with the idea for the Concord United Committee after speaking with fellow Council member Ella Mae Small about the experience of African-Americans in the city following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Committee members 'critical' in racial equity group's success, councilman says The Concord City Council sat down last week to edit the Concord United Committee petition. O…