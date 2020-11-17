Concord assistant aviation director receives highest honor

Susan is committed to her community. She has organized food and clothing drives through her church, is a member of the Cabarrus Visitor Bureau’s Women in Leadership group, helped with the Berlin Airlift Veterans Association C-54 Spirit of Freedom Tours, and helped plan the Grin Kids send-off and return from their annual Florida trip. “Going above and beyond to ensure that customers and coworkers are treated with dignity and courtesy is common practice for Susan,” stated Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest.

Susan Green is the Assistant Aviation Director at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. She worked her way through customer service roles and into property/lease management until she became the Assistant Aviation Director in 2018. Susan has a unique understanding of the Airport's operations and a dedicated commitment to customers. Susan was instrumental in the implementation of ISBAH – ensuring the Airport follows the highest possible safety standards. She led renovations to the terminal building, including the addition of the Air Elite Welcome Center.