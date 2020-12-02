Concord begins Water Leak Detection Project

CONCORD - Contract crews for the City of Concord Water Department will begin the leak detection project on Wednesday, December 2nd. Crews expect work completion around the Christmas Holiday.

Beginning Wednesday, contract crews will begin assisting the City of Concord with conducting leak detection activities. This proactive project is essential as Pit locates potential leaks that may otherwise go undetected, resulting in unnecessary water loss and associated revenues. Any leaks located will result in prompt repair to mitigate water loss and enhance system infrastructure.

“As water is finite and vital to our community, it is important that we be vigilant in locating and repairing any leaks to reduce unaccounted-for water loss,” states Deputy Director of Water Resources Rusty Campbell. “It will also maintain and enhance infrastructure and prevent damage that can occur from water leaks.”

This project will not disrupt water service for City of Concord customers. Although not in City uniforms, contract crews can be identified by signage on their vehicle, indicating the City of Concord Contract Crew. Areas impacted are indicated by the color orange on the attached map.

Customers with additional questions may contact Customer Care at 704-920-5555.