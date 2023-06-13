City of Concord Garbage & Recycling Collection Changes

CONCORD – The City of Concord is bringing garbage and recycling services in-house beginning July 1. This change is being done to provide more prompt and reliable service to residents. Some residents’ garbage day and recycling week will change. Residents should visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday to find their garbage pickup day.

The City’s Solid Waste Services Department began transitioning to a fully in-house model in July 2022 when city crews started collecting bulky waste. The full transition will be complete effective July 1, with city crews collecting all residential garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste. Residents may see City of Concord garbage trucks in their neighborhoods this month as crews are practicing the routes in preparation for the change.

Solid Waste Services will move to a four-day week in July, with all collections taking place Monday through Thursday. This will provide a more consistent collection schedule during holiday weeks.

To accommodate the new four-day collection schedule, routes were adjusted and many residents will have a change in their garbage day or their recycling and bulky waste collection week. The new collection routes are effective the week of July 3-7.

What's my day?

To find their garbage day and recycling week residents should:

• Enter their address into the map to determine if their collection day is changing.

• Note the color of their recycling and bulky waste collection week – it will be either a blue week or a green week.

• Download the 2023 Recycling & Bulky Waste Calendar, available online.

• Download the free CARTology app and enable notifications to receive important service alerts and never miss a collection day. It is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

Residents with questions about the July changes to garbage and recycling collection should call Customer Care at 704-920-5555.