Juneteenth, recently observed across the country with a variety of festivities, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Although deemed a national holiday in 2021, the Concord-Cabarrus Juneteenth Festival held its 5th annual event, continuing to serve as a day that brings communities together to celebrate the moment, reflect on the past, and support each other's future aspirations.

Morathi Howie and Latise Howie, Master and Mistress of the festival, led the opening ceremony.

Jacobi Clowney sang the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” followed by a statement from Council Member JC McKenzie, Mayor Pro Tem of Concord and Mayor Darrell Hinnant of Kannapolis proclaiming June 19th as the Juneteenth holiday.

As the day continued, the sound of DJ Jason Howie’s music was the backdrop to dozens of local vendors socializing with the community. After only three months of being in business, Ange and Shirley’s Exotic Lemonade Made 4 U was very popular, providing unique beverages with refreshing bursts of flavor that quenched the thirst of those who attended. “We call it Exotic because we have 32 different flavors. Our drinks also come with fresh fruit and a fruit popsicle. All syrups, such as cucumber, jalapeno, and pina-colada, are homemade.” A short distance away from their bustling lemonade stand, author and business owner Arika Trimnell of Prism Vibes expressed her hopes to support others in living long, healthy lives. She described her business as one that “...helps people connect to their spirituality by using gifts like coaching. My children’s book helps empower kids by giving them the foundation they need to deal with adversity so that it doesn’t lead to maladaptive coping mechanisms.”

As small-business owners and attendees exchanged pleasantries, the sounds of African drumming, performed by Gary Mumford of Master Drummer & Company, resounded through the park. Providing an interactive experience for onlookers, members from the audience joined in creating music as they honored Reverend Ruth Brooks for her leadership as the founder of the Multi-Cultural Community Student Union. “The organization is 30 years old and has provided mentorship and tutorial basic support for the youth. Reverend Brooks is a well-known and well-respected leader in our community” affirmed Pastor Donald Anthony of Grace Lutheran Church.

As the afternoon came to a close, committee member Terence Stocks expressed hopes about the future suggesting “...that we can celebrate Juneteenth from the 19th of June until July 4th like some of the original organizers in Texas are currently doing.” Upon reflection on the event, committee member Betty Stocks was excited about the “...great experience that celebrated the community and culture.” She stated, “Since the establishment of the festival our focus has been on empowerment through education, engagement, and entrepreneurship while educating others about Juneteenth and the African-American culture,” all of which was accomplished this year.

After a week of no sun or shine, this Juneteenth event at Marvin Caldwell Park provided a breath of fresh air by creating a space for everyone to gather, celebrate, and most importantly, support one another. The committee is excited about the 2024 festival!

Moving forward, there is a multitude of stakeholders continuing to work hard to foster and encourage positive relationships. “We urge everyone to get involved with us, to understand the struggles that people of color are undergoing. We would love new membership so we can work together for the improvement of our community” expressed Cabarrus County NAACP President Rev. Dr. Leonard Jarvis, a key leader in the Concord area. More information on how to get involved is available at http://www.naacpcabarruscounty.org/.

National Night Out in August

To continue supporting the Logan community, make sure to attend the upcoming National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday, August 1st from 4-7 PM at Marvin Caldwell Park. AJ Clark,

President of the Logan Community Association stated “This event not only focuses on crime prevention but also allows the police and residents to unite through fellowship.” Mr. Clark, in attendance with his daughter April Clark--the ‘Dynamic Duo’--is looking forward to the event that will serve as an opportunity to “...bridge the gap and move forward together towards a common goal.”

For more information go to