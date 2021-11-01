Concord celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees at Fire Station 10

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord’s Arbor Day is celebrated each year on the last Friday in October.

This year, Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne commemorated the event with the planting of nine new trees at Fire Station 10. They were joined by Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams, Deputy Chief Thomas Knox, firefighters from Station 10, City Arborist Bill Leake, and staff from the Buildings and Grounds Department.

“We’re a popular place to live, and as our city continues to grow, we are doing our part to improve and restore the tree canopy,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “Our city Arborist, Bill Leake, does an outstanding job overseeing these efforts and ensuring we meet our commitment to a healthy urban forest.”

As one of the fastest growing, and tenth largest city in the state, Concord is committed to responsible growth and urban development that recognizes the value and importance of a healthy tree canopy. The city maintains a 2:1 goal of planting two new trees for every tree removed.

Earlier this year, the city earned its second Tree City USA designation by meeting the program’s four core standards: a tree conservation board or department; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.