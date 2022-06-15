Concord celebrates its second Juneteenth Parade Saturday

The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Parade will be held on Saturday, June 18, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade route will begin at Barber-Scotia College in Concord and it will proceed to Marvin H. Caldwell Park. The Concord Logan Optimist Club and The HBCU Hero Optimist Club have worked to organize and sponsor the event.

The parade is collaboratively being sponsored by other community organizations, churches and civic groups: City of Concord, Top of The Line Healthcare Staffing, Diamond Staton- Williams, N.C. State Beautician & Cosmetologist Association Chapter # 50, Jayne Williams, International Center for Wellness, PLLC, Universal Sport Academy, Judge Juanita Boger-Allen, Grace Lutheran Church and The Cabarrus County Democratic Party.

The 2022 Grand Marshal for the Juneteenth Parade will be Bishop Roland Jordan. Jordan is one of Logan Optimist Club’s original and initial member since the club was chartered. He continues to be a loyal and dedicated member and holds the office of Chaplain.

The Logan Optimist Club was chartered 40 years ago on June 10, 1982 and Bishop Jordan has remained a faithful and steadfast member and community advocate.

The pubic is invited to help celebrate freedom, family and community. The parade and Juneteenth events are also supported by The Devine 9 Greek Sororities and Fraternities.