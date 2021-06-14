Concord city council approves fiscal year 2022 budget

During the public budget hearing, members of Council also commended staff for their hard work during an unprecedented and challenging year.

“Each year the Council gets together and talks about goals, and it amazes me how at the end of the year staff accomplishes the goals we set forth, and we do this each year without increasing the tax rate,” said Council Member Brian King. “I want to thank staff for all the hard work they do to implement our goals in a fiscally responsible way.”

“Unchanged for eight years, that’s pretty incredible to provide the services we do for our citizens,” added Council Member John Sweat, Jr. “Our employees take care of our equipment and facilities and make our job easier than it should be or could be; a lot of cities would like to boast that they haven’t raised the tax rate in eight years and can still provide the services they do to citizens - we are proud to boast that.”

Preserve