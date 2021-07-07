Concord City Council statements on passing of former Council Member Lamar Barrier

“Lamar was a dedicated servant who served on the Concord City Council and numerous nonprofit organizations for decades,” said Council Member Ella Mae Small. “He was a friend of mine and always made sure that I was able to find locations whenever council members were invited to attend events. My thoughts and prayers are with Christine and their family during this difficult time.”

“When I ran for City Council in 2017, I really did not know Lamar, but I got to know him during the election; Lamar was extremely kind to me and very helpful and supportive,” said Council Member JC McKenzie. “As I watched him interact with the voters, I realized his love for this city. He will be greatly missed; I will miss him.”

“I had the pleasure of knowing Lamar for over 16 years, and in 2016 he and I fought a great election for the Concord City Council,” said Council Member Terry Crawford. “I highly respected Lamar for his 32 years of service to the citizens of Concord. He had been a decision maker to more changes to our great city than any other present Councilman. The naming of our commercial airport terminal in his honor is a great way to keep his memory front and center for generations of Concordians to come.”