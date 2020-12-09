Concord city manager, fire personnel test positive for COVID-19

Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus while being asymptomatic days after the City of Concord announced that several Concord Fire personnel were quarantined.
City officials did state that the positive COVID-19 city employee cases were not work-related.
The city sent out a statement about the city manager's status Wednesday evening:
"As of Wednesday morning, City Manager Lloyd Payne has tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.
"From the pandemic onset, the City of Concord has followed CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine. As a result of this guidance, Payne began self-isolation on Tuesday and received COVID-19 testing.
"This afternoon, Payne stated that he is not showing any symptoms and feels fine but will continue to follow protocols from the CDC and the Cabarrus Health Alliance, including isolation times.
"'This community will continue to receive the best customer service that they are accustomed to and deserve. With the use of teleconferencing and email, my work with Council, Assistant City Management, departments heads and all of Team Concord will continue uninterrupted', Payne stated. 'I continue to encourage every individual of our staff, and individuals within this community to come together by following all recommendations and safety measures set forth by our health care providers.'
"Although the City has experienced positive COVID-19 cases among employees, none of these cases have been work-related. The City of Concord will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine and continue to work both internally and with CHA to follow contact tracing protocols. City services remain unhindered."
This comes after the City of Concord announced Dec. 8 that 14 Concord Fire Department personnel tested positive and were in quarantine and 10 were in self-isolation due to exposure to the virus.
While 24 fire department personnel are currently out, there are still 223 suppression certified personnel on staff, the city is able to keep full fire protection and medical assistance within the city unhindered.
Governor Roy Cooper took a step this week to fight spikes in number of COVID-19 cases with a Modified Stay at Home Order that will take affect Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. The order will put a curfew on North Carolina residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This curfew is mean to curb the possibility of large gatherings.
Cabarrus County has seen an increase in cases since November. As of Dec. 9, there have been 8,112 cases in the county and 76 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The most recent percent positive for testing was 13 percent.
