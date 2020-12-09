Concord city manager, fire personnel test positive for COVID-19

"Although the City has experienced positive COVID-19 cases among employees, none of these cases have been work-related. The City of Concord will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine and continue to work both internally and with CHA to follow contact tracing protocols. City services remain unhindered."

This comes after the City of Concord announced Dec. 8 that 14 Concord Fire Department personnel tested positive and were in quarantine and 10 were in self-isolation due to exposure to the virus.

While 24 fire department personnel are currently out, there are still 223 suppression certified personnel on staff, the city is able to keep full fire protection and medical assistance within the city unhindered.

Governor Roy Cooper took a step this week to fight spikes in number of COVID-19 cases with a Modified Stay at Home Order that will take affect Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. The order will put a curfew on North Carolina residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This curfew is mean to curb the possibility of large gatherings.

Cabarrus County has seen an increase in cases since November. As of Dec. 9, there have been 8,112 cases in the county and 76 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The most recent percent positive for testing was 13 percent.