Concord council votes in new 2021 Mayor Pro-Tem

CONCORD — The Concord City Council wrapped up some end of year topics during its Thursday, Dec. 11, meeting, including voting in a new Mayor Pro-Tem.

Per the rotating schedule, Council member Terry Crawford was next up for the position. During the meeting Crawford made a motion to suspend the regular rules for Mayor Pro-Tem rotation for the calendar year 2021 and requested the council to vote in a new Mayor Pro-Tem. He then removed himself as a candidate and put forward Council member Brian King to fill the position.

Council member and 2020 Mayor Pro-Tem John Sweat Jr. seconded Crawford's motion. The council then voted unanimously for King as 2021 Mayor Pro-Tem.

Sweat congratulated King and thanked the city for his time in the position.

"As outgoing Mayor Pro-Tem, it has been a pleasure and honor to serve as your second in command," Sweat said to Mayor Bill Dusch. "Every time we gear up on either Zoom or in person, I am always impressed and proud to be a part of this team of eight plus our clerk and attorney and city manager and the over 1,000 members of team Concord. It was a pleasure and it is every day to represent them."

Sweat turned his attention to King and his future tenure as mayor pro-tem.