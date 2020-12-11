Concord council votes in new 2021 Mayor Pro-Tem

CONCORD — The Concord City Council wrapped up some end of year topics during its Thursday, Dec. 11, meeting, including voting in a new Mayor Pro-Tem.
Per the rotating schedule, Council member Terry Crawford was next up for the position. During the meeting Crawford made a motion to suspend the regular rules for Mayor Pro-Tem rotation for the calendar year 2021 and requested the council to vote in a new Mayor Pro-Tem. He then removed himself as a candidate and put forward Council member Brian King to fill the position.
Council member and 2020 Mayor Pro-Tem John Sweat Jr. seconded Crawford's motion. The council then voted unanimously for King as 2021 Mayor Pro-Tem.
Sweat congratulated King and thanked the city for his time in the position.
"As outgoing Mayor Pro-Tem, it has been a pleasure and honor to serve as your second in command," Sweat said to Mayor Bill Dusch. "Every time we gear up on either Zoom or in person, I am always impressed and proud to be a part of this team of eight plus our clerk and attorney and city manager and the over 1,000 members of team Concord. It was a pleasure and it is every day to represent them."
Sweat turned his attention to King and his future tenure as mayor pro-tem.
"He has the energy, the drive, the care for Concord we need to keep on going. And all of us do, but I want to wish Brian the best in this endeavor," Sweat said.
The regular rules for appointing mayor pro-tem will be reinstated December 2021. At that time, Council member Crawford will be up again for his turn as mayor pro-tem.
The council also receivedthe independent auditor's report from Martin Starnes & Associates on the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The city received the highest opinion level, unmodified opinion, which stats that an auditor can state without reservation that the financial statements are fairly presented in all material respects in conformity with gap
Presenter from Martin Starnes & Associates Justin Allen stated that in comparison to the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the general fund revenue and expenditures were comparable, with very little difference.
Allen also noted that the auditing process was drawn out due to the pandemic. He stated that usually an auditor goes on cite before the fiscal year ends but Martin Starnes & Associates had to push its visit until fall due to the pandemic.
He expressed Martin Starnes & Associates' appreciation for the city's cooperation, especially given it was the first time the company had performed an audit with the city.
