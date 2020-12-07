Concord couple organizes event to help homeless through winter

With the cold winter months already here, those in the homeless population have already begun to feel its effects and that is why a Cabarrus County couple put their resources together to hold an event to bring essential items and coats to Cabarrus homeless and homeless veterans.
Yvonne and her husband Fred Young held the Helping Hearts for the Homeless event Saturday, Dec. 5, ready with donated coats, hats, gloves, essential item bags and pre-made lunches donated by Chef Kev out of Charlotte.
Yvonne's business Nfinity Services LLC partnered with the non-profit her husband works for, Mt. Luxor Rockets to pull Helping Hearts for the Homeless together. Chef Kev and Media Arts Collective Photography, both based out of Charlotte, also aided in the event.
With winter coming, Yvonne's goal was to get local organizations and businesses involved to give the homeless population the tools they needed to get through the season.
“I work with a lot of people in the Charlotte area and I decided I needed to do something for my own backyard in Cabarrus County,” she said. “I wanted to do something for the homeless to help them out and try to bring the small businesses and our neighbors together to help.”
She decided to organize Helping Hearts for the Homeless because she hadn’t seen many events for the homeless in Cabarrus this season.
“I just hadn’t heard a lot about things going on for the homeless in Cabarrus County. I am pretty sure that we are doing something for them, but we have to ask what are we doing and how can we expand on it and keep this going,” she said. “Going into the winter, it is cold and I know they need these items. So if we can give them some warm clothes or some hats and gloves and things.”
Yvonne had reached out to some local Cabarrus businesses to try to create a system where someone in the homeless population could go to a business in the Helping Hearts for the Homeless network for something they may need during the winter. She said her attempts weren’t successful.
“I want to do something in the summertime, so I am definitely planning on trying to get with other businesses to help us do something continuous where they could provide places for people to go and get something so they can just be able to get the help they need,” Yvonne said. “I am hoping the businesses in Cabarrus County notice this and are willing to start helping.”
Yvonne and Fred Young are hoping to make Helping Hearts for the Homeless a permanent bi-annual event. They began collecting donations for the event at least a month in advance. Yvonne also collaborated with the non-profit her husband works for, Mt. Luxor Rockets Basketball team, to get the ball rolling.
Families from the Mt. Luxor Rockets donated either clothing items or monetary donations. Team members also helped set up and work at the Helping Hearts for the homeless event.
Mt. Luxor Rockets is a basketball team under the Rowan-Cabarrus Future Leaders Association. The organization holds other youth programs like mentoring and study halls to help get teens into college.
When his wife decided to hold the event, Fred said she and the Mt. Luxor Rockets began a tag team to make it happen. After months of work, they were able to get all of the items needed. But the biggest thing for Fred was ensuring his team was there to help support and serve.
“As part of the community, the community has come out to support us. So it is key to give back to the community. We here in Kannapolis and Concord are trying to teach these kids that it isn’t always about receiving, it is also about giving, and to give back,” Fred said. “In the season we are in right now, the Christmas season and holiday season, it is always key to give back to the community and help those that are less fortunate than you are.”
While the event was held this past Saturday, all unclaimed items were given to My Father’s House, the Salvation Army and Opportunity House.
