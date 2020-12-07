Concord couple organizes event to help homeless through winter

She decided to organize Helping Hearts for the Homeless because she hadn’t seen many events for the homeless in Cabarrus this season.

“I just hadn’t heard a lot about things going on for the homeless in Cabarrus County. I am pretty sure that we are doing something for them, but we have to ask what are we doing and how can we expand on it and keep this going,” she said. “Going into the winter, it is cold and I know they need these items. So if we can give them some warm clothes or some hats and gloves and things.”

Yvonne had reached out to some local Cabarrus businesses to try to create a system where someone in the homeless population could go to a business in the Helping Hearts for the Homeless network for something they may need during the winter. She said her attempts weren’t successful.

“I want to do something in the summertime, so I am definitely planning on trying to get with other businesses to help us do something continuous where they could provide places for people to go and get something so they can just be able to get the help they need,” Yvonne said. “I am hoping the businesses in Cabarrus County notice this and are willing to start helping.”