Concord customers encouraged to voluntarily conserve water through end of day tomorrow

CONCORD – The City of Concord is encouraging water customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption through the end of the day tomorrow, June 14. Customers are asked to avoid all unnecessary water usage, such as lawn irrigation systems, to conserve as much water as possible.

The city purchases up to 5 million gallons of finished water each day from Albemarle. The Albemarle water line is currently offline for scheduled work. Concord’s Water Resources Department is closely monitoring system level issues in the city’s water tanks and pressure zones and is requesting the public’s assistance with maintaining resources until the Albemarle supply line is back in service.

Additional steps customers can take to help through the end of the day tomorrow include turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, consider taking a shorter shower, and delay washing cars and watering lawns and gardens if possible.