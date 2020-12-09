Concord cuts ribbon on Dorton Park playgrounds, canopies

CONCORD — The City of Concord and two Rotary Clubs helped dedicate new playgrounds and canopies at the Concord James Dorton Park with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Bill Dusch, Concord City Council members and Rotarians gathered at the park at 4 p.m. to commemorate the features.
The mayor and Concord Council members JC McKenzie and Brian King are both members of the Concord club. Concord Council member Terry Crawford is a member of the Southwest Rotary Club.
The new playgrounds contain two areas, a large play area and a toddler area. The larger area contains 2,252 square feet of bonded rubber surface and the toddler area contains 1,015 square feet of engineered wood fiber. The new swing set area contains 1,593 square feet of the same wood fiber.
The larger canopy covers a main play area, including an inclusive orbit unit. The 2 to 5-year-old play area includes swings and imaginative play equipment.
Both the main play are and the toddler area are covered by canopies that were funded through donations made by the Concord Rotary club and the Afton Sunset Rotary Club. The donations totaled around $19,000. The larger canopy measures 35 feet by 25 feet. And the smaller canopy is 12 feet by 12 feet.
The canopies are designed to block up to 99 percent of the harmful UV rays and it will withstand 93 mile-per-hour wind loads.
While construction on James Dorton Park first started in 2000 and was completed in 2002, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bob Dowless, the city approved a new master plan for the park July 2020.
The new structures dedicated Wednesday replaced the previously installed equipment.
"It offers an upgrade of our 18-year-old unit," Dowless said. "The old one was safe, but we wanted to upgrade it with the canopies which was a big plus in this."
Before the ribbon cutting, Concord Rotary Club President Jazmin Caldwell thanked the organizations involved in completing the project. As the ceremony continued, children spun on the orbit unit and headed down the slides, testing out the new gear.
"I am happy to be here to celebrate with the people that came out to dedicate the shade canopies and the new park recreations," Caldwell said. "And it is great to see the kids having fun on it."
Previous Concord Rotary Club President Dakeita Vanderburg stated that the Concord Rotary Club has made donations toward three community parks in the past. The club is also planning to create a recreation area at a senior center.
"We are particularly happy to collaborate with the city and the county as well as other entities in our community," Vanderburg said.
After the ribbon was cut, city officials and Rotarians paused for a photo with some of the children playing in the area.
Parks and Recreation Director Dowless said the new equipment is all for the families.
"With the pandemic, a number of people use the parks, as we know, when other things might be closed," Dowless said. "And this will just give them something new to enjoy and I think at this time with us dealing with so many things you can't do, it is a real plus."
