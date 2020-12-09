Concord cuts ribbon on Dorton Park playgrounds, canopies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While construction on James Dorton Park first started in 2000 and was completed in 2002, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bob Dowless, the city approved a new master plan for the park July 2020.

The new structures dedicated Wednesday replaced the previously installed equipment.

"It offers an upgrade of our 18-year-old unit," Dowless said. "The old one was safe, but we wanted to upgrade it with the canopies which was a big plus in this."

Before the ribbon cutting, Concord Rotary Club President Jazmin Caldwell thanked the organizations involved in completing the project. As the ceremony continued, children spun on the orbit unit and headed down the slides, testing out the new gear.

"I am happy to be here to celebrate with the people that came out to dedicate the shade canopies and the new park recreations," Caldwell said. "And it is great to see the kids having fun on it."

Previous Concord Rotary Club President Dakeita Vanderburg stated that the Concord Rotary Club has made donations toward three community parks in the past. The club is also planning to create a recreation area at a senior center.