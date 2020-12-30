Concord Development Ordinance revisions available for public input

Concord - The fourth group of revisions to the City of Concord’s Development Ordinance is now available for public review and input at concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite.

The Concord Development Ordinance is the principal document that governs development within the City: it establishes dimensional standards, zoning districts, permissible uses, review processes, and building form, as well as provisions for stormwater, floodplain management, and stream buffers.

The adoption of the City of Concord’s 2030 Land Use Plan highlighted the need for revisions to the development ordinance, which has been amended numerous times since its initial adoption in 2000.

The fourth round of revisions has three significant components: amendments to the City’s Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) requirements, Planned Unit Development (PUD) requirements, and a more wide-ranging Group 2, Phase II set of revisions. The Group 2, Phase II revisions address storage container development, variety stores, truck and heavy equipment rental, solar facilities, bicycle parking, open space requirements, and tree preservation.