Concord employees team up to clean up in a big way

CONCORD, NC – The streets throughout the City of Concord are a lot cleaner thanks to the collective efforts of nearly 400 city employees who canvassed over 80 miles of roads and collected 438 bags of trash and 52 bags of recyclables during the city’s annual Spring Litter Sweep. The city’s litter sweep was held April 19-23 in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) statewide campaign.

“We encouraged all of the city departments to increase their level of participation in this year’s litter sweep campaign and they responded in a tremendous way,” said LeDerick Blackburn, Assistant City Manager. “Now that the statewide campaign has concluded, we must continue to shine the light on this very important issue. The goal moving forward will be to stay engaged throughout the year and increase the level of community participation so that an ongoing commitment to litter abatement can be established.”