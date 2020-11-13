Concord expects construction on mixed-use development project in December

CONCORD – The City of Concord is looking at a December 15 closing date before development starts on a mixed-use housing project that will bring 151 workforce housing units to the city.

At the Concord City Council meeting Thursday, the council unanimously approved City Manager Lloyd Payne to negotiate three contracts for a development incentive grant, an economic development grant and a parking lease agreement.

Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) is planning to develop a mixed-use district in Downtown Concord with 294 units and 151 reserved workforce units at 30 Market St. SW., 26 Union St. S. and 25 Barbrick Ave. SW.

There is expected to be a rooftop restaurant at 26 Union St. S.

During the November 12 meeting, Councilmember Brian King thanked Concord staff for their work on the project.

“I know our staff talked about working on this for two years,” King said. “I think this is a win-win. And I think this is going to be great. You guys have worked hard on this. We just come in here to vote on this. But I know you guys have spent a lot of work on it.”

The proposed development will be an estimated $50,000,000 investment that has been in the works for two years.