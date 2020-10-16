Concord Fire conducts live-fire training exercise

Concord Fire Department conduct a live-fire training exercise Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3660 Poplar Tent Rd. A small portion of Eva Drive. was closed between from 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“Live-fire training is essential in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters,” said Fire Chief Jake Williams. “Participating in realistic scenarios such as this helps to prepare our personnel for conditions they will combat in an actual incident.”