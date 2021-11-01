Concord Fire responded to a house fire on Harris St. NW

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched following a call about a house fire in a home on Harris Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

Around 1:58 a.m., Concord Fire received a call for a dwelling fire on Harris St NW. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and confirmed an active fire.

An occupant was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene.

A total of four Engines, one Ladder, one Rescue, two Battalion Chiefs and a Safety Officer responded with 28 firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.