Concord firefighters rescue family’s dogs from house fire

CONCORD – Firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire on Watercrest Drive Northwest that caused significant damage, displacing five adults and two children.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Concord Fire Department crews were dispatched to 2891 Watercrest Drive NW. Fire apparatus and personnel were on the scene within three minutes and found a residential structure with smoke showing. The fire was brought under control within four minutes of crews arriving.

Prior to fire crews arriving, one occupant of the home attempted to control the fire and rescue the family pets. The resident suffered lacerations and smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene by Cabarrus County EMS.

During search and rescue efforts, firefighters with the Concord Fire Department successfully located and rescued the family’s three dogs. Fire personnel treated the dogs on scene using specially designed oxygen masks before the dogs were transported by their owners to an emergency veterinarian.

In total, four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, one incident safety officer, two battalion chiefs and a fire investigator responded with a total of 26 firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and two children displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

###