Concord gives holiday closures, Bunny Run 5k and Festival update

CONCORD – City of Concord government offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 for Good Friday. Anyone still looking for family-friendly activities to celebrate the Easter weekend are invited to join the City of Concord at the annual Bunny Run 5k & Festival on Saturday, April 16 in Downtown Concord.

Holiday Schedule for City Services

Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste service will operate on a regular schedule.

There will be no yard waste collection on Friday, April 15 due to the holiday. Crews are working on a modified collection schedule; residents should place their yard waste at the curb as soon as possible as crews may arrive in their area ahead of their regular collection day. Residents are encouraged to download the CARTology app to find their pickup schedule, set reminders, receive service notifications, and more.

City of Concord Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours on Friday, April 15 and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. All parks and greenways will be open.

Bunny Run 5k & Festival

The Bunny Run 5k & Festival will kick off with a free one-mile fun run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5k race at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Online registration for the Bunny Run 5k is available through Saturday with additional opportunities to register in person the day-of the race. Not a runner but still want to participate? There will be plenty of activities and fun for the whole family, including inflatables, arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and dancing with the Easter Bunny!

Road closures to accommodate the Bunny Run 5k & Festival will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. During the event, McCachern Boulevard SE between Cabarrus Avenue E and Corban Avenue SE will be closed to through traffic. Businesses along McCachern Boulevard, including the U.S. Post Office, will remain accessible via Means Avenue SE; motorists will be allowed to make a right turn only from Means Avenue onto McCachern Boulevard. See attached map for closure and detour information.