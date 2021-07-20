Concord holds Dee Bost Day for former Concord Spider

Bost started playing basketball at the Cabarrus County Boys & Girls Club when he was 5. Later, he joined an AAU basketball team before he eventually went to Concord High School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his senior year, Bost played on the basketball and football teams when the Spiders become the first 3A school in North Carolina history to claim state titles in both football and basketball. Bost was named MVP in both sports.

Concord High School Coach E.Z. Smith was present at the proclamation reading and recalled Bost’s days on the team, saying he knew Bost was going to be a hardworking and capable player. Smith commended Bost on his accomplishments.

"I love Concord, and I love Concord basketball and football," Smith said, "but I am so proud that today is Dee Bost Day and we will honor him for the rest of his life."

After graduating high school, Bost later played at the Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, where the team had a 29 and 0 season and made it to the 2008 National Prep Championship. And later, he attended Mississippi State and played four years as a Bulldog.

Recently Bost has played on the AS Monaco Basket in France, which won the 2020-21 EuroCup.