Concord hosts free virtual fair housing event

  • Updated
Protections Against Housing Discrimination

The webinar is free and open to the public.

 City of Concord

CONCORD – Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.

Event: The Fair Housing Act: Protections Against Housing Discrimination

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Time: Spanish Session, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Register Online: concordnc.gov/ViviendaJusta

English Session, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Register Online: concordnc.gov/FairHousing

The webinar will help answer many of the most common questions surrounding fair housing laws, including:

  • What property is covered?
  • What are my rights?
  • What are reasonable accommodations?
  • What are assistance animals?
  • How can I make a complaint?
  • Who can I contact for help?

The webinar is free and open to the public. Renters, homebuyers and homeowners, housing advocates, landlords and property managers, and anyone who is interested in learning more about equal access to housing is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Alicia Broadway, City of Concord, Planning & Neighborhood Development at 704-920-5137.

