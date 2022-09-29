Concord International Festival and fall shred event postponed

CONCORD – Due to the weather forecast anticipating heavy rains, gusty winds, and the potential for flash flooding in our area this weekend, the Concord International Festival and Fall Safe Disposal events have been postponed. The Concord International Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 22, and the Fall Safe Disposal event will now take place on Saturday, October 29.

Concord International Festival, presented by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano

NEW DATE: Saturday, October 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Concord (Activities along Union Street and Cabarrus Avenue)

Join us for this FREE family-friendly day of celebration filled with food, music, dance, crafts, games and more from around the world.

For more information visit concordinternationalfestival.com and follow the hashtags #ConcordFest and #ConcordInternationalFestival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on the event.

Fall Safe Disposal Event, sponsored by the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.

NEW DATE: Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N

Back by popular demand! At this biannual event, residents can bring up to five trash bags or banker boxes of paper for shredding, electronic waste items for recycling (such as televisions, computers, cell phones, and other items), and any unused or expired medications for safe disposal.