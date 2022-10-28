 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Concord International Festival sees 8,000 attendees, contest winners announced

  • Updated
  • 0
1st Place Cultural Booth

The Mexico Cultural Booth won first place for the Best Cultural Booth Contest.

 City of Concord

CONCORD — Union Street was abuzz with music, rich color and delicious smells Saturday, Oct. 22, as the second annual Concord International Festival kicked off.

The new Concord tradition was first presented by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano last year. The 2021 event brought more than 5,000 residents and visitors to downtown. 

Despite the threat of Hurricane Ian causing the festival to be postponed to Oct. 22, this year the streets were packed with 8,000 attendees in total. There were also more than 60 countries represented during the festival. 

2nd Place Cultural Booth

The Haiti booth won second place in the Best Cultural Booth Contest. 

Food, arts, music, traditions and other parts of a country's culture were displayed and shared in booths lining the street. 

Some people danced in cultural dress, even stopping to take photos, others had music playing as they sold their wares, and lines at food stands quickly filled. 

People are also reading…

There was even a a kids’ zone with globally-inspired games.

At the stage, crowds gathered to watch traditional dances, music and even some acrobatics that spanned the world. 

Colombia

Colombia won the Best Cultural Costume contest. 

Between acts, festival attendees were able to hear the banter between festival hosts Kat Cornelius and Brian Floyd. 

A fun addition to the celebration this year was the Best Cultural Booth and Best Cultural Contests. 

The contest winners were:

  • Best Cultural Booth – First Place, Mexico and Second Place, Haiti
  • Best Cultural Costume – Colombia
Concord International Festival 2022

The Concord International Festival has grown significantly since its first event in 2021. 

The contests were judged by representatives from Eli Lilly and Company, Hispanic Federation and Elevation Church.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Salty Mississippi River threatens livelihoods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts