Concord International Festival sees 8,000 attendees, contest winners announced

CONCORD — Union Street was abuzz with music, rich color and delicious smells Saturday, Oct. 22, as the second annual Concord International Festival kicked off.

The new Concord tradition was first presented by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano last year. The 2021 event brought more than 5,000 residents and visitors to downtown.

Despite the threat of Hurricane Ian causing the festival to be postponed to Oct. 22, this year the streets were packed with 8,000 attendees in total. There were also more than 60 countries represented during the festival.

Food, arts, music, traditions and other parts of a country's culture were displayed and shared in booths lining the street.

Some people danced in cultural dress, even stopping to take photos, others had music playing as they sold their wares, and lines at food stands quickly filled.

There was even a a kids’ zone with globally-inspired games.

At the stage, crowds gathered to watch traditional dances, music and even some acrobatics that spanned the world.

Between acts, festival attendees were able to hear the banter between festival hosts Kat Cornelius and Brian Floyd.

A fun addition to the celebration this year was the Best Cultural Booth and Best Cultural Contests.

The contest winners were:

Best Cultural Booth – First Place, Mexico and Second Place, Haiti

Best Cultural Costume – Colombia

The contests were judged by representatives from Eli Lilly and Company, Hispanic Federation and Elevation Church.