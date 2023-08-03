CONCORD — The streets of Downtown Concord will once again come alive with international flavors, music, dance and art during the third annual Concord International Festival on Sept. 30.

Join the fun celebrating the diverse cultures and rich traditions that make the city one of the best places to live, work and visit. Sponsorships are available along with vendor, cultural booth, and volunteer opportunities. Applications are available online and close on Sept. 1.

“Partnering with El Puente Hispano, we’re able to bring the world to one place. We invite everyone to join us downtown and experience the sights, sounds, scents, and flavors of the many cultures that make our city so special,” said Mayor Bill Dusch.

Last year, the festival drew about 8,000 visitors. More than 60 countries were represented across over 42 arts and crafts vendors, 16 international food trucks, and more than 40 artists on stage.

“The Concord International Festival is a celebration of the different cultures and traditions that enrich our region. It is a unique and unforgettable adventure that allows you to experience the world in our backyard,” said Sandra Torres, president of El Puente Hispano. “From the vibrant colors of the crafts and live performances, to the delicious food or the international games in the kids' area, there is something for everyone.”

To join the celebration of culture and community as a vendor, sponsor or volunteer, apply online, contact El Puente Hispano at 980-255-1434 or by email at festival@elpuentehispanonc.org. Applications are due Sept. 1, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Learn more about the festival at www.concordinternationalfestival.com.