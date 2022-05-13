Concord Library hosts Mental Health Resource Fair this Saturday

Concord – The 2020 Healthy Cabarrus Community Needs Assessment identified mental health as one of the top-three needs in Cabarrus County. The Cabarrus County Public Library System is hosting a Mental Health Resource Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Concord Branch (27 Union Street N.).
At the fair, residents can connect with local organizations that provide mental and behavioral health services in Cabarrus County. Local experts will present “Mental Health Basics” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Accessing Mental Health in a Diverse Community” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Organizations represented at the fair include:
- Camino Health Center
- Silver Linings NC
- Partners Behavioral Health
- Cabarrus Health Alliance
- Mental Health of America Central Carolinas
- Genesis A New Beginning
- Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network Cabarrus Rowan
- Community Health Center
- Youth Villages
- Victory Family Counseling
For more information, contact the Cabarrus County Public Library at 704-920-2050 or library@cabarruscounty.us.