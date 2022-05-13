Concord Library hosts Mental Health Resource Fair this Saturday

Concord – The 2020 Healthy Cabarrus Community Needs Assessment identified mental health as one of the top-three needs in Cabarrus County. The Cabarrus County Public Library System is hosting a Mental Health Resource Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Concord Branch (27 Union Street N.).

At the fair, residents can connect with local organizations that provide mental and behavioral health services in Cabarrus County. Local experts will present “Mental Health Basics” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Accessing Mental Health in a Diverse Community” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Organizations represented at the fair include:

Camino Health Center

Silver Linings NC

Partners Behavioral Health

Cabarrus Health Alliance

Mental Health of America Central Carolinas

Genesis A New Beginning

Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network Cabarrus Rowan

Community Health Center

Youth Villages

Victory Family Counseling

For more information, contact the Cabarrus County Public Library at 704-920-2050 or library@cabarruscounty.us.