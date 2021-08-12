Concord, LMG break ground on $70 million in private investment

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch spoke at the event and said that Concord is proud to be one of the fastest growing cities in the region and strives to be a place where its residents can live, work and play — a moto the city has stated several times over the years. The city has also made it clear that it does not want to be a bedroom community to the neighboring Charlotte.

"As our economy and city continue to grow, we want to create our own place where people can enjoy life without having to leave the town every time they want to have to go to a restaurant, shop or even to enjoy a concert," the mayor said. "It will help the downtown economy thrive by creating more jobs and opportunities as well as expanding the city and county's tax base."

The city has hoped to attract developers like LMG and projects like the new Red Bull and Rauch beverage hub that was announced a few weeks ago.

Diane Honeycutt, vice chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners also spoke at the ground breaking thanking LMG and the city for their work on the project, characterizing it as smooth and fruitful for residents of the county.

"One of our main goals has been the spirit of collaboration and cooperation. And working together for the good of the citizens," she said. "And I think we have had great relationships with the City of Concord."