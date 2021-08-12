Concord, LMG break ground on $70 million in private investment

CONCORD— The City of Concord, Cabarrus County and Lansing-Melbourne Group (LMG) celebrated the start of three major development projects Thursday with a ground breaking ceremony.
Together, these projects total an estimated $70 million of private investment in Downtown Concord.
This isn't the first time LMG has worked in the county. The VIDA Appartments on West Avenue in Kannapolis that were recently constructed were also a development by LMG.
The three projects — Novi Flats, Novi Lofts and Novi Rise — will also have a mix of residential and commercial properties. In addition to having over 304 apartments available with more than 150 apartments marked for workforce housing rates, there will be 15,000 square feet of commercial retail space. And a rooftop restaurant is expected to go in at 26 Union St. S.
The developments are expected to be located at 30 Market St. SW., 26 Union St. S. and 25 Barbrick Ave. SW.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held off of the Barbrick Avenue location August 12.
The project also plans to revitalize three previously publically owned buildings that were sitting unused as part of the mixed-use development.
The Concord City Council approved the master development agreement with LMG in September 2020, and the final approval for the project was given at the December 2020 council meeting.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch spoke at the event and said that Concord is proud to be one of the fastest growing cities in the region and strives to be a place where its residents can live, work and play — a moto the city has stated several times over the years. The city has also made it clear that it does not want to be a bedroom community to the neighboring Charlotte.
"As our economy and city continue to grow, we want to create our own place where people can enjoy life without having to leave the town every time they want to have to go to a restaurant, shop or even to enjoy a concert," the mayor said. "It will help the downtown economy thrive by creating more jobs and opportunities as well as expanding the city and county's tax base."
The city has hoped to attract developers like LMG and projects like the new Red Bull and Rauch beverage hub that was announced a few weeks ago.
Diane Honeycutt, vice chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners also spoke at the ground breaking thanking LMG and the city for their work on the project, characterizing it as smooth and fruitful for residents of the county.
"One of our main goals has been the spirit of collaboration and cooperation. And working together for the good of the citizens," she said. "And I think we have had great relationships with the City of Concord."
Peter Flotz, LMG founder and president, closed the ceremony saying he was proud of the work LMG will be doing in Concord, including the workforce housing options available.