Concord LunchPlus Club celebrates member's 100th birthday

"Sunshine, moonlight, black nights, rain, snow, ice, fall — It is always different," he explained. "You don't have the same thing. It's always changing — always a challenge."

But trucking wasn't the first job he had where he hauled and traveled. Before he ever hauled his first rig, Lewis was a Merchant Marine. Around 1941, Lewis was working on a ship yard where a ship was being repaired. It was then he learned how he could help out the World War II efforts without enlisting.

He traveled to Norfolk, Virg., to get his papers and started a different kind of hauling. And the ships carried a lot.

"Everything from tobacco to explosives and everything in between," he said. "Everything the military used, we carried."

But unlike hauling, he did transport live cargo.

"That's how I got screwed up on a ship with people," he joked.

One of the ships was part of a troop carrying mission.

Lewis said he finally left his Merchant Marine career in 1947.

Nowadays, Lewis tends to stay in one place. He has lived with his daughter Sherida Stevens and her husband here in Cabarrus County since 2005.