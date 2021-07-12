Concord makes changes to Land Use Map to keep more industrial designated land

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council's decision to change the property does not affect the Heavy Industrial zoning for the land.

The decision to re-label the property comes after the city has nearly completed the George Liles Small Area Plan, which designates another piece of property down the road as Mixed Use Activity Center. Osborne said the property on George Liles is a better location for mixed use designation.

If the 385 acres of former Philip Morris property had remained designated for mixed use, it would have taken away a significant portion of the city's total I-2 zoned property.

Osborne also stated that the mixed use designation could hinder future industrial development on neighboring properties.

"Because of the amount of industrial and the amount of acres there, the mixed use designation could hinder something on the south side and staff has heard more than one industrial prospect ask what is going across the street," he said.

The property also has about a mile of frontage on Concord Parkway, which allows for substantial access for industrial use, Osborne said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously for approval of the Future Land Use Map at their June 15 meeting. The city council also discussed the possibility of changing the designation at a work session in May of this year.