Concord makes changes to Land Use Map to keep more industrial designated land

CONCORD — The Concord City Council approved a change to the 2030 Land Use Plan's Future Land Use Map to designate former Philip Morris property for future industrial use.
The council voted unanimously to change the designation Thursday, July 8.
When the 2030 Land Use Plan was in development in 2016-17, Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Steve Osborne said at the council's work session, the major consensus was to label the northernmost 385 acres of the Bootsmead LLC property, which was formerly known as the Philip Morris land, for Mixed Use Activity Center.
"At that day in time, that was the general thought not only amongst staff but others and the boards, planning commission and city council," Osborne said.
The property is located between George W. Liles Parkway and Rock Hill Church Road and it is adjacent to other property already designated Industrial Employment. It is separated from the main Bootsmead LLC campus. It is also is vacant land that has previously been used for grazing cattle or growing crops. The land is currently designated as Mixed Use Activity Center and is predominately zoned Heavy Industrial (I-2). A 100-foot-wide strip along the northern property boundary, generally adjacent to the Cabarrus County Club property is zoned Agricultural, which will serve as a buffer.
The council's decision to change the property does not affect the Heavy Industrial zoning for the land.
The decision to re-label the property comes after the city has nearly completed the George Liles Small Area Plan, which designates another piece of property down the road as Mixed Use Activity Center. Osborne said the property on George Liles is a better location for mixed use designation.
If the 385 acres of former Philip Morris property had remained designated for mixed use, it would have taken away a significant portion of the city's total I-2 zoned property.
Osborne also stated that the mixed use designation could hinder future industrial development on neighboring properties.
"Because of the amount of industrial and the amount of acres there, the mixed use designation could hinder something on the south side and staff has heard more than one industrial prospect ask what is going across the street," he said.
The property also has about a mile of frontage on Concord Parkway, which allows for substantial access for industrial use, Osborne said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously for approval of the Future Land Use Map at their June 15 meeting. The city council also discussed the possibility of changing the designation at a work session in May of this year.