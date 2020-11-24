Concord makes first Transgender Day of Remembrance proclamation

CONCORD — The City of Concord made its first proclamation naming November 20, 2020 Transgender Day of Remembrance in honor of Transgender Awareness Month.

In a November 23 press release, Encompassing Margins Corporation (EMC) announced that it had collaborated with Concord Mayor Bill Dusch to have the new proclamation signed.

EMC President Mary E. Perez said the proclamation showed the city's s support and inclusion of the transgender and gender nonconforming community.

"While proclamations are honorary and symbolic in nature, this is an important moment for the LGBTQ+ community in Concord," Perez wrote in a statement to the Independent Tribune. "To a group of marginalized individuals, an official proclamation, honoring members of said group and promoting awareness of an issue the community faces, means that the community is seen. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, in particular transgender and gender non-conforming people, have often been pushed to the edges of society, this proclamation means we matter."

Perez with the EMC reached out to every city in Cabarrus County Friday, November 20, asking them to make a proclamation in honor of the day. Mayor Dusch replied the same day expressing his intent to sign a proclamation. The proclamation was officially signed Monday, November 23.

