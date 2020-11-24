Concord makes first Transgender Day of Remembrance proclamation

CONCORD — The City of Concord made its first proclamation naming November 20, 2020 Transgender Day of Remembrance in honor of Transgender Awareness Month.
In a November 23 press release, Encompassing Margins Corporation (EMC) announced that it had collaborated with Concord Mayor Bill Dusch to have the new proclamation signed.
EMC President Mary E. Perez said the proclamation showed the city's s support and inclusion of the transgender and gender nonconforming community.
"While proclamations are honorary and symbolic in nature, this is an important moment for the LGBTQ+ community in Concord," Perez wrote in a statement to the Independent Tribune. "To a group of marginalized individuals, an official proclamation, honoring members of said group and promoting awareness of an issue the community faces, means that the community is seen. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, in particular transgender and gender non-conforming people, have often been pushed to the edges of society, this proclamation means we matter."
Perez with the EMC reached out to every city in Cabarrus County Friday, November 20, asking them to make a proclamation in honor of the day. Mayor Dusch replied the same day expressing his intent to sign a proclamation. The proclamation was officially signed Monday, November 23.
No other city, Perez said, replied.
The National Transgender Day of Remembrance November 20 is held in memory of those who lost their lives through anti-transgender violence.
The movement for Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in honor of Rita Hester, an African-American transgender woman who was killed November 1998 in Allston, Massachusetts.
According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), there have been at least 38 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed in the United States in 2020. The majority of which were transgender women who were people of color.
The HRC also reports that fatal violence affects transgender women of color, specifically Black transgender women, in disproportionate rates.
Mayor Dusch confirmed Concord's commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents in a statement to the Independent Tribune:
“The City of Concord continuously strives to preserve, protect, and enhance the quality of life. In doing so, we embrace all persons and uphold the shared values of dignity, equality, and fair treatment.”
