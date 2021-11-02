Concord Mayor Bill Dusch 'excited' to enter another term

After all precincts reported in Tuesday evening, polls showed that Concord Mayor William "Bill" Dusch received over 94 percent of the vote in the unopposed Concord mayoral race.
"I am just excited to be able to continue my service for the City of Concord," Dusch said to the Independent Tribune Tuesday evening.
Dusch was first elected as mayor in 2017 after former Mayor Scott Padgett decided not to seek re-election when his term ended in December of that year. Padgett had been mayor for about 16 years prior to his retirement and had served on city council for six years before running for mayor.
While Dusch ran unopposed in this election, his 2017 race had four other hats in the ring following Padgett's decision.
Dusch did not serve on the city council before he was first elected in 2017, but he had served on serval of the City of Concord's boards, commissions and committees, including the Historic Preservation Commission, Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission.
Dusch said his decision to first run for public office felt like a natural progression.
"This was just a next step for me because I want to serve the community," he remembered.
The final total Tuesday night showed Dusch with 3,033 votes earning him 94.63%. The remaining 5.37% of the vote went toward write-ins.
Dusch wasn't the only candidate in Concord to run unopposed, incumbents Terry Crawford and JC McKenzie ran unopposed for the Concord City Council positions in their districts.
But the District 3 council seat, long held by Council member Ella Mae Small, was open after Small chose not to seek re-election this year. Former Concord Police Deputy Chief Betty Stocks received the majority vote for the district at the close of Tuesday night's polls.
Dusch said he looked forward to his upcoming term and working with Stocks.
"I look forward to continuing my work with the City Council of Concord along with the addition of Betty Stocks replacing our long-time Council Person Ella Mae Small," Bill said.