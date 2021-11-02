Concord Mayor Bill Dusch 'excited' to enter another term

After all precincts reported in Tuesday evening, polls showed that Concord Mayor William "Bill" Dusch received over 94 percent of the vote in the unopposed Concord mayoral race.

"I am just excited to be able to continue my service for the City of Concord," Dusch said to the Independent Tribune Tuesday evening.

Dusch was first elected as mayor in 2017 after former Mayor Scott Padgett decided not to seek re-election when his term ended in December of that year. Padgett had been mayor for about 16 years prior to his retirement and had served on city council for six years before running for mayor.

While Dusch ran unopposed in this election, his 2017 race had four other hats in the ring following Padgett's decision.

Dusch did not serve on the city council before he was first elected in 2017, but he had served on serval of the City of Concord's boards, commissions and committees, including the Historic Preservation Commission, Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dusch said his decision to first run for public office felt like a natural progression.

"This was just a next step for me because I want to serve the community," he remembered.