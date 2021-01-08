Concord mayor speaks on petition for racial equity committee

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch has stated that community support will be important as the city council discusses the proposed committee on racial equity.

The mayor sent a statement to the Independent Tribune Friday, Jan. 8, with his thoughts on community input. It read:

"We are always looking for ways to be able to better understand the needs of our citizens. It will be important that Council receive feedback from our citizens when we start discussions of the Concord United Committee proposal next week."

The City of Concord sent out the council's agenda Thursday. It stated the council will discuss the Concord United Committee petition at the Jan. 14 council meeting.

The petition was put together by a group of council members. They are calling on Concord residents to speak at the meeting to give input to the council.

The petition outlines the Concord United Committee as a group that will advise the city council on opportunities, within the city's power, to increase racial equity. The petition states that committee members must be nominated by the community. All nominees will go through a selection and vetting process. The committee will be comprised of 18-24 members, at least half of which will be people of color.