Concord Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch to seek a second term

CONCORD – Concord Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch is officially announcing his intention to seek a second term.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our community for another four years. There is still much work to be done,” said Mayor Dusch.

The Concord City Council encountered unprecedented events over the past three and half years while he served as mayor. The global pandemic, in particular, created situations that required stronger leadership than ever before for our community. While our city faced getting basic needs met for our most vulnerable citizens, city and county leaders were also working behind the scenes to pursue opportunities for job growth and new business ventures, even during the pandemic.

“I have been working hard with our Council, the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation and County leadership to help bring new, high paying jobs to our community. One of my areas of focus has been the Grounds at Concord, the onetime Phillip Morris site,” said Mayor Dusch.

“We just announced the decision of Red Bull and Rauch North America to invest at the Grounds. Adding this development to those of Carvana and GoldenHome Cabinetry, we will have added investments of over $1 billion and nearly 1,000 jobs to Concord, and these jobs pay higher than our county average.”