Concord Mills exit ramp closure scheduled for next week

CONCORD – State contract crews will close the exit ramp from Interstate 85 South to Concord Mills Boulevard overnight Tuesday as a $10.2 million project continues to improve access to the mall complex.

The future two-lane flyover bridge will connect Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex. The bridge will replace the existing left turn lanes at the intersection, improving traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

Intermittent lane closures on the exit ramp will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday as crews prepare to install an overhead sign. The ramp will completely close just after midnight until 4 a.m. Wednesday to safely complete the installation.

Drivers will follow a detour, continuing south on I-85 to the I-485 outer loop, exiting at Mallard Creek Road, returning to Concord Mills Boulevard.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.