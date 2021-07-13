Concord Mills Mall to implement new Youth Supervision Policy

CONCORD, NC. - Concord Mills announced Tuesday the implementation of a youth supervision program that will begin on July 30.

Under the new policy, all visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This new policy does not apply to mall employees under the age of 18 working in a store during a shift.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek stated that the police are aware of the new policy that will come into effect at the end of the month and believes it will help prevent disruptive events in the mall.

"There have been some juvenile and teen related incidents that appears to have been increasing in frequency over the last several months," Gacek said. "If not over the last 18 months or so believe. This is a move in the right direction where mall management, in cooperation with corporate, have decided that they are going to implement a policy to see if that will be effective at reducing that disorder that we have been seeing."

In January of this year, the mall was closed early one Saturday after fights broke out involving juveniles. The mall was also forced to shut its doors early Nov. 28, 2021 after some stores reported youths causing a disturbance, according to Concord city officials.