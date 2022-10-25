Concord Mills to host Halloween Spooktacular throughout October

CONCORD — Halloween will last more than just a day at Concord Mills this year. Throughout October, the mall will host a variety of events at its various entertainment venues, sure to provide everyone in the family with a dose of spooky, Halloween fun.

From now until the end of the month, shoppers can stop by the mall’s Halloween-themed Selfie Station for a spooky selfie or ghostly group photo, located in the Fashion Court in front of Brooks Brothers. Additionally, the SpeedPark is hosting a family-friendly Fall Festival now through Oct. 31. Families can enjoy haunted mini golf and snack on fall-themed treats, including witches brew snow cones, pumpkin patch popcorn and fall funnel cake.

Adding to the fun, on Saturday, Oct. 29, families are invited to head to Concord Mills for spook-tacular fun at the annual Boo Bash event at The SpeedPark. The event will feature a DJ dance party, Halloween crafts, wicked fun carnival games and the return of the Pirate Revenge Swing carnival ride. Rather than traditional trick-or-treating, Concord Mills is encouraging guests to participate in “Reverse Trick-or-Treating” by bringing a canned food item or nonperishable to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Finally, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord will host a costume parade and Trick-or-Treat stations at the aquarium on Oct. 30, with paid admission.

Concord Mills is at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord