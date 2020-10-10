Concord mountain bike trail is one step closer to opening

CONCORD – The Concord City Council got one step closer to opening the new mountain bike trail and approved a construction easement for an emergency services road extension.

The council approved a contract with Carolina Siteworks Inc. for the Second Street parking lot for the future mountain biking trail. It will contain 29 spaces and the lot will be completely paved contrary to prior financial estimates, Engineering Director Sue Hyde stated in a Tuesday work session.

“It was originally designed to be half-asphalt and half-gravel for budget purposes,” she said. “We didn’t think we were going to have enough money, but the numbers came in really good. So we are able to pave the entire parking lot.”

The project was bid under an informal bidding process September 23. The city received four bids for the project. Since the bids came in lower than expected, the project can be funded with a fully paved lot. Carolina Siteworks bid the lowest at $127,945.40. Parks and Recreation budgeted $195,000 for the project. In order to have a paved lot, the city funded the project at a total cost of $144,753.40.

In the Thursday meeting, city manager Lloyd Payne said the project was something Council member Brian King had helped move forward and the trail would be open soon.