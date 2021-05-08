Concord Museum opens, taking a look at Downtown old and new

CONCORD – The Concord Museum is reopening just in time for summer, and they are coming back with something big.
The museum was closed for the majority of the pandemic, barring a few weeks in the pandemic when there was a short reopening.
To keep the community, especially students, involved in Cabarrus history, the museum took to social media, reminding people about the importance of oral and family documents, Executive Director Ashley Sedlak-Propst said. She explained that the United Sates has gone through a pandemic before, and it was oral and personal-written records that helped historians characterizes those events.
“What we are going through right now is so unique and not many people remember the influence of the Pandemic of 1918,” she said. “The importance of writing down your feelings and what you are going through, because in however amount of years later, someone might be reading your journal to know what life was like during this time.”
She said spending time with grandparents over Zoom talking about the family’s history could be vital for later historians.
But now that the museum is open, the museum is pivoting a bit in its focus.
All that time spent closed, Sedlak-Propst said, was spent going through photographic archives of Downtown Concord.
With the city’s new streetscape plan underway and the redesign of the Cabarrus County Courthouse, the Concord Museum wanted to look back and see what the downtown area looked like in the later 19th and the 20th centuries. According to Sedlak-Propst, the changes have been major.
“There is such a big leap in just the 20th century,” she explained.
But there aren’t many people left in Concord who remember what it used to look like, so the museum took the pandemic as a chance to pull together virtual tours of downtown that showcase the “then” and the “now”.
“My hope with that is to give people a sense of place,” Sedlak-Propost explained. “It is never going to look the same as it did. There were so many changes that changed how Concord looks now from the buildings to the businesses.”
She hopes that everyone in the community will appreciate not only the history but what the changes mean for the downtown area.
“Getting to know what the place used to be and what it is now will give people – who have been here 10 years or are new – the knowledge that this is a thriving downtown area,” she said.
Those video tours are expected to be up on the Historic Cabarrus Association Social Media as the summer approaches.
For now, the museum is open Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, the museum isn’t doing any hands-on activities like the scavenger hunts with students. But the Vying for the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in North Carolina exhibit is still on display. Last year was the 100th year of women getting the right to vote in the United States.
The museum also features a piece for women’s suffrage from the National Archives and Records Administration. The museum also has women’s gowns, hats and other pieces form the suffrage era.
In the fall, museum will be showing a new exhibit, so museum goers can keep an eye out on social media.
Until then, Sedlak-Propst said she is just glad to finally be back in the museum with the community, even on a limited basis.
“One of the best parts of my job is seeing people from all over Cabarrus walking through the doors and sharing Cabarrus history,” she said. “The hardest part of the pandemic was to close our doors.”
