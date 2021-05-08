Concord Museum opens, taking a look at Downtown old and new

With the city’s new streetscape plan underway and the redesign of the Cabarrus County Courthouse, the Concord Museum wanted to look back and see what the downtown area looked like in the later 19th and the 20th centuries. According to Sedlak-Propst, the changes have been major.

“There is such a big leap in just the 20th century,” she explained.

But there aren’t many people left in Concord who remember what it used to look like, so the museum took the pandemic as a chance to pull together virtual tours of downtown that showcase the “then” and the “now”.

“My hope with that is to give people a sense of place,” Sedlak-Propost explained. “It is never going to look the same as it did. There were so many changes that changed how Concord looks now from the buildings to the businesses.”

She hopes that everyone in the community will appreciate not only the history but what the changes mean for the downtown area.

“Getting to know what the place used to be and what it is now will give people – who have been here 10 years or are new – the knowledge that this is a thriving downtown area,” she said.

Those video tours are expected to be up on the Historic Cabarrus Association Social Media as the summer approaches.