Concord Named a Top 15 Boomtown in America

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord is one of the nation’s top “boomtowns” according to a new study released by SmartAsset. Concord tied New Braunfels, TX for the No. 14 spot with a score of 89.83 and is the highest ranked city in North Carolina.

The study by SmartAsset looked at data from the 500 largest cities in the U.S. to identify the nation’s fastest growing cities or “boomtowns.” The study scored cities based on seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in unemployment rate, GDP growth rate, business growth, housing growth and change in household income.

Concord’s ranking by SmartAsset follows news of the city breaking into North Carolina’s Top 10 most populous cities for the first time following the release of the latest U.S. census data. It also comes on the heels of the largest economic development announcement in Cabarrus County history; a new beverage manufacturing hub will open at The Grounds at Concord, representing a $1 billion investment in the local economy and the creation of more than 600 jobs with wages above the county average. Work is also underway on the Novi Projects; three new residential and mixed-use properties representing an estimated $70 million in private investment in Downtown Concord.