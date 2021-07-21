Concord names future Northwest Park in honor of former council member

Joining Ramseur and his family at the naming ceremony were Council Members Brian King, Ella Mae Small, JC McKenzie, Jennifer P. Hubbard, and John Sweat Jr. Also in attendance were City Manager Lloyd Payne, Assistant City Managers Josh Smith, Pam Hinson, and LeDerick Blackburn; Parks and Recreation Director Bob Dowless; as well as former City Manager Brian Hiatt, former Council Member Dave Phillips and former Mayor Scott Padgett.

“Jim and I served together for a long time in elected office, but I’ve known him for more than fifty years;” said former Mayor Scott Padgett. “There is nobody that loves Concord any more than Jim Ramseur. Over the last fifty years he has left an imprint everywhere with his influence.”

Padgett spoke of Ramseur’s love for Concord and unrivaled knowledge of the city’s history. Ramseur was responsible for the renaming of many city streets, such as Concord Parkway, and influential in the construction of city facilities such as the Brown Operations Center, City Parking Deck, and City Hall. Padgett also spoke of Ramseur’s tremendous pride for the city, retelling of how he pushed local television stations to include Concord on the weather radar maps during the broadcast.