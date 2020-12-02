Concord names new assistant city manager

CONCORD – City Manager Lloyd Payne has named Pam Hinson as the third Assistant City Manager for Concord. Pam currently serves as the City's Finance Director and brings over 28 years of local government service to the role.
"I am thrilled to welcome Pam to the City's Management Team," said Payne. "Pam is the first female to serve as an Assistant City Manager for the City of Concord. Pam's fifteen plus years as the City's Deputy Finance Director and Finance Director has provided her invaluable experience as a leader for the City. She has immense knowledge about the City's finances and the many City projects underway and planned. I am honored to have her alongside me as we continue to implement the goals of Mayor Dusch and the Concord City Council."
Before coming to Concord in April 2005, Pam served as the Finance Director for the Town of Knightdale for 13 years. Pam also served as a staff accountant for a private firm as well as First Union National Bank. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Local Government Finance Officer in North Carolina.
Under Pam's leadership, the City's general obligation bond rating was upgraded to AAA. The City's finance team has continued to be recognized for their exceptional performance, receiving the Government Finance Association awards for Distinguished Budget Presentation and Certified Achievement in Financial Reporting.
Pam graduated from Appalachian State University with an Accounting degree, as well as attended and graduated from the University of Chapel Hill's Institute of Government Municipal Administration course. Pam and her husband, Tommy, have been married 32 years and have two children, Betsy and Maggie.
"After many years in the finance field, I am looking forward to this new challenge," said Hinson. "I feel privileged to be a member of Team Concord, and I am excited to continue supporting the City Manager, Mayor Dusch, and the Concord City Council."
Pam will oversee the Finance, Planning & Neighborhood Development, Human Resources, Public Affairs, Rider Transit, Data Services functions, and the Rocky River Golf Club. She will assume her new position effective December 14.
