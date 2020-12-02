Concord names new assistant city manager

CONCORD – City Manager Lloyd Payne has named Pam Hinson as the third Assistant City Manager for Concord. Pam currently serves as the City's Finance Director and brings over 28 years of local government service to the role.

"I am thrilled to welcome Pam to the City's Management Team," said Payne. "Pam is the first female to serve as an Assistant City Manager for the City of Concord. Pam's fifteen plus years as the City's Deputy Finance Director and Finance Director has provided her invaluable experience as a leader for the City. She has immense knowledge about the City's finances and the many City projects underway and planned. I am honored to have her alongside me as we continue to implement the goals of Mayor Dusch and the Concord City Council."

Before coming to Concord in April 2005, Pam served as the Finance Director for the Town of Knightdale for 13 years. Pam also served as a staff accountant for a private firm as well as First Union National Bank. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Local Government Finance Officer in North Carolina.